Kusal Perera 'Cleared of Any Serious Injury' After Crashing Into Advertisement Board

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 26, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
Medical staff attend to Kusal Perera. (Twitter)

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera has been cleared of any serious injury after scans were conducted on him following an injury on the third day of the third day-night Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka in Barbados on Monday. A call on whether the player will bat in the second innings will be taken by the management on Tuesday. Perera crashed into the advertisement board while fielding and had to be carried off the field in a stretcher.

According to a press release issued by SLC on its Twitter account, team manager Asanka Gurusinha said: "He was cleared of any serious injury. But we will have to see how he comes up tomorrow morning before making a decision. He is very sore."




Perera was rushed to the hospital and underwent scans after he crashed into the advertisement boards while attempting a catch of Shannon Gabriel at long on.

With West Indies reeling at 88 for 9, Gabriel looked to use the long handle to good effect and hit spinner Dilruwan Perera into the long-on stands. But Gabriel didn’t connect well and the ball was up in the air with Perera looking to take the catch and bring an end to the Windies innings.

Unfortunately, the fielder went over the rope as he picked the catch and crashed into the advertisement board and lay motionless for some time before the Lankan support staff and medical team rushed in. Perera, who was holding his chest, was finally put on a stretcher and taken off before being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Earlier, former first-class cricketer and now commentator Roshan Abeysinghe took to Twitter to inform fans that the player was under observation and scans were being conducted.







First Published: June 26, 2018, 8:38 AM IST

