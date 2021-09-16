Kusal Perera in Race Against Time to Recover for ICC T20 World Cup After Hamstring Injury

Kusal Perera, one of the key members of Sri Lanka cricket team, might not feature in the T20 World Cup. The explosive batsman suffered an injury while running between the wicket during the third T20I match against South Africa. With the tournament just a month away, his recovery will have to be fast. However, a hamstring injury of this nature doesn’t allow a fast recovery. Sri Lanka announced its squad for the tournament which has Perera’s name.

“The injury is a sprinter’s injury, which can be picked up while running between the wickets. Because of the nature of the injury, we can’t do a fast rehabilitation,” Sri Lanka team physician Dr. Daminda Attanayake was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Namibia on October 17. They are placed in Group A which has two other teams in Netherlands and Ireland. They will have to qualify from here to reach the main tournament.

The 31-year-old is a key player for the Islanders. He has accounted for 1416 runs at an average of 27.76 in the 52 T20Is he has played for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will tour Oman in the lead up to the tournament where they will play two ODIs against the hosts on October 7 and October 9 which will be followed by two warm up games On October 12 and 14 against the same opposition before landing in UAE.Once a powerhouse of cricketers, Sri Lanka looks toothless as they pursue an ICC trophy. They went onto win the tournament in 2014, beating favourites India in the final.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.

