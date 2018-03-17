Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 17, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Kusal Perera Regrets Missing Final Berth, Praises Mahmudullah

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Perera (AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI)

At one point Sri Lanka had half their side back in the hut for a mere 53 runs after 10 overs. It is then that a sixth wicket partnership of 97 runs between Kusal Perera (61) and Thisara Perera (58) which saw them manage a total of 159 against Bangladesh. The Tigers, however rode an 18 ball 43 from Mahmudullah to clinch a two wicket win with a six of the penultimate ball to put the seal on a final berth against India in the Nidahas Trophy on Sunday.

Speaking after the match in a press conference, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera heaped praise on Mahmudullah. “He’s a very experienced batsman. He knows what the situation is. He kept rotating the strike and took some calculated risks at the right times. He used his experience and that’s the main thing,” Kusal said.

The sweet victory for the Bangladeshi team though was marred when their substitute players got into a verbal altercation with Thisara Perera and apart from the fact that Shakib Al Hasan was asking his players to come off the field of play after a decision in the final over did not go their way.

When asked about the incident, Kusal said, “I think the head umpire, he didn’t call the first bouncer. So that’s a legal delivery. I didn’t see the umpire calling one bouncer, that’s up to them.”

It was the two Perera’s who brought some respectability to Lanka’s efforts on the day after their terrible start to the innings.

“In the first few overs, they bowled really well and we lost a couple of wickets. But Thisara and I batted a few overs and we recovered really well. I think this wicket was turning a bit and on the slow side, and we felt 160 was a good score but they chased well,” said Kusal Perera.

Kusal, though on a personal front has had good Nidahas Trophy as he scored three fifties in the four matches. Perera though regrets the fact that the hosts are not in the final against India.

“In the tournament I did really well, but obviously I would like to be in the winning team whether I’m performing or not,” Kusal Perera signed off.

