Kusal Perera Regrets Missing Final Berth, Praises Mahmudullah

Speaking after the match in a press conference, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera heaped praise on Mahmudullah. “He’s a very experienced batsman. He knows what the situation is. He kept rotating the strike and took some calculated risks at the right times. He used his experience and that’s the main thing,” Kusal said.
The sweet victory for the Bangladeshi team though was marred when their substitute players got into a verbal altercation with Thisara Perera and apart from the fact that Shakib Al Hasan was asking his players to come off the field of play after a decision in the final over did not go their way.
When asked about the incident, Kusal said, “I think the head umpire, he didn’t call the first bouncer. So that’s a legal delivery. I didn’t see the umpire calling one bouncer, that’s up to them.”
It was the two Perera’s who brought some respectability to Lanka’s efforts on the day after their terrible start to the innings.
“In the first few overs, they bowled really well and we lost a couple of wickets. But Thisara and I batted a few overs and we recovered really well. I think this wicket was turning a bit and on the slow side, and we felt 160 was a good score but they chased well,” said Kusal Perera.
Kusal, though on a personal front has had good Nidahas Trophy as he scored three fifties in the four matches. Perera though regrets the fact that the hosts are not in the final against India.
“In the tournament I did really well, but obviously I would like to be in the winning team whether I’m performing or not,” Kusal Perera signed off.
Also Watch
-
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
When Farooq Abdullah Told Piyush Goyal to Change Pillows in Trains
Bangladesh vs Sri Lankakusal pereraNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018shakib al hasanSri lanka vs BangladeshThisara Perera
First Published: March 17, 2018, 11:30 AM IST