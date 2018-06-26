Kusal Perera Released from Hospital After Nasty Crash, Will Bat if Needed: Reports

According to reports in Cricbuzz, he is available to bat in the Lankan second innings if needed. "KJP was discharged from the hospital after scans cleared him. He went back to the ground. He has been cleared, but has been advised to rest. He will bat if required tomorrow," a Sri Lanka Cricket official said.
Perera was rushed to the hospital and underwent scans after he crashed into the advertisement boards while attempting a catch of Shannon Gabriel at long on.
With West Indies reeling at 88 for 9, Gabriel looked to use the long handle to good effect and hit spinner Dilruwan Perera into the long-on stands. But Gabriel didn’t connect well and the ball was up in the air with Perera looking to take the catch and bring an end to the Windies innings.
Unfortunately, the fielder went over the rope as he picked the catch and crashed into the advertisement board and lay motionless for some time before the Lankan support staff and medical team rushed in. Perera, who was holding his chest, was finally put on a stretcher and taken off before being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
Earlier, former first-class cricketer and now commentator Roshan Abeysinghe took to Twitter to inform fans that the player was under observation and scans are being conducted.
The news about Kusal is he in hospital under medical observation and in the process of going through some scans.— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) June 26, 2018
Also Watch
-
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
First Published: June 26, 2018, 8:38 AM IST