KUW vs HK Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kuwait vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Qualifying Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Kuwait and Hong Kong will face each other in the all-important qualifying match of the upcoming Asia Cup. Both teams have won their first encounters of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022. However, Hong Kong is at the second place on the points table due to better net run rate than Kuwait. Therefore, this game assumes huge importance.

In their last game, Kuwait won a last-over thriller against the UAE by one wicket, chasing a target of 174. Kuwait’s batting looks more settled than Hong Kong. However, Mohammed Aslam and Co will be mindful of the fact that their bowlers leaked plenty of runs. The skipper himself was very expensive as he gave away 24 runs in the two overs he bowled.

Hong Kong won their match due to some disciplined bowling. But team management will be concerned with the form of captain Nizakat Khan. Hong Kong’s skipper was dismissed for nought in the previous game and would want to contribute more with the bat.

Ahead of the Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong be played?

The Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong will be played on August 23, Tuesday.

Where will the Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong be played?

The Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

What time will the Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong begin?

The Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 PM IST, on August 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong?

The Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong?

The Asia Cup Qualifying match between Kuwait and Hong Kong will be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website.



Kuwait and Hong Kong Possible Starting XI

Kuwait Predicted Line-up: Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Edson Silva, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsas Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal

