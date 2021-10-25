KUW vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021 Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia, October 25, 11:30 AM IST

KUW vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021 match between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia: The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers kicked off on October 23 and the tournament will feature five teams competing for a single spot in the global qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Group A teams Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will square off in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021 on Monday, October 25. The upcoming match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, in Doha, Qatar at 11:30 AM IST.

Kuwait started their campaign on a winning note with a six-wicket victory against Bahrain in their first game. Mohammed Aslam starred with the ball to restrict Bahrain to 124/8, and later on, Ravija De De-Silva’s batting got them across the line in the 12th over with six wickets in hand.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, defeated Maldives comprehensively to get their maiden win of the competition. Their bowlers picked nine wickets to restrict the Maldives to 98/9, their batters joined the party to help them win the game by seven wickets and 29 balls to spare.

Both sides will be high on confidence heading into this game, which makes the upcoming contest a cracking one.

Ahead of the match between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia; here is everything you need to know:

KUW vs SAU Telecast

There will be no official telecast of Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia match in India.

KUW vs SAU Live Streaming

FanCode app and website will stream the match between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

KUW vs SAU Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021 between Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia will be played West End Park International Cricket Stadium, in Doha, Qatar at 11:30 AM IST on Monday, October 25.

KUW vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adnan Idrees

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Aslam

Suggested Playing XI for KUW vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Usman Ghani

Batters: Ravija De De-Silva, Sajid Imran Cheema, Adnan Idrees, Edson Silva, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar

All-rounders: Mohammed Aslam, Faisal Khan

Bowlers: Shiraz Khan, Imran Yousuf, Zain Ul Abidin

KUW vs SAU Probable XIs:

Kuwait: Ravija De De-Silva, Usman Patel (wk), Adnan Idrees, Meet Bhavsar, Bilal Tahir, Edson Silva, Mohammed Aslam (c), Naveed Fakhr, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf Ahmed, Sayed Monib.

Saudi Arabia: Sajid Cheema, Faisal Khan, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar (C), Imran Arif, Abdul Wahid, Amir Shahzad, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Zain Ul Abidin, Zeeshan Butt (WK), Hisham Sheikh, Imran Yousuf.

