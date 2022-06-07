KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 match, June 7, 7:30 PM IST

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 today’s match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and probable playing XIs for today’s Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 match between Kuwait XI and Pakistan XI June 7, 7:30 PM IST

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 match between Kuwait XI and Pakistan XI:

The wooden-spooners, Kuwait XI will have a faceoff with table-toppers Pakistan XI in the Tuesday match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022. The two teams have experienced completely different journeys in the competition so far.

Kuwait are experiencing a disappointing time in the league. They have lost their first four games. The team desperately needs a win to keep its playoff chances alive. Kuwait lost their last game to Bangladesh XI by a massive 74 runs. It was a batting failure as Kuwait scored only 80 runs while chasing a target of 155.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have won all their four games to sit at the top of the table. The Men in Green are in an exceptional form and they are expected to record their fifth win on Tuesday. Pakistan got better off Afghanistan XI in their previous encounter by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kuwait XI and Pakistan XI, here is everything you need to know:

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Telecast

Kuwait XI vs Pakistan XI game will not be telecast in India.

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Live Streaming

The Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Match Details

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST on June 07, Tuesday.

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Muhammad Ameen

Vice-Captain – Abdulrehman Alkandari

Suggested Playing XI for KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Toufiq, Usman Waheed

Batters: Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Muhammad Ameen, Muhammad Kashif

All-rounders: Abdulrehman Alkandari, Adnan Idrees, Sibtain Raza Shah

Bowlers: Shahrukh Quddus, Mohammad Bastaki, Imran Ali

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Probable XIs:

Kuwait XI: Abdulrahman Dashti, Bastaki Fahad, Mohammad Bastaki, Beidas Tareq, Mohammed Toufiq(wk), Muzammil Khalid, Abdul Jabbar, Ibrahim Al Dhabyan, Abdulrehman Alkandari, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Abdulrahman Dashti

Pakistan XI: Muhammad Khalid, Shahrukh Quddus, Muhammad Kashif (c), Adnan Idrees, Imran Ali, Muhammad Ameen, Bilal Tahir, Haroon Shahid, Ali Zaheer Udin, Sibtain Raza Shah, Usman Waheed (wk)

