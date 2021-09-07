KW vs BB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, September 7, 4:30 pm IST Tuesday

KW vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Barrackpore Basher: The second edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge will run from September 7 to September 23. A total of 32 matches will be played in the T20 tournament among six teams namely Krishnanagar Challengers, Kolkata Heroes, Kanchenjunga Warriors, Barrackpore Bashers, Durgapur Dazzlers, and Kharagpur Blaster.

Each team will play ten league games in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The top four teams in the points table will then proceed to the semi-finals. All the fixtures will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the curtain-raiser of the T20 championship, Kanchenjunga Warriors will be squaring off against Barrackpore Basher on September 7, Tuesday at 04:30 pm IST. Led by Anustup Majumder, Kanchenjunga Warriors will be looking to start the competition on a winning note.

Barrackpore Basher, on the other hand, will be led by Barrackpore Bashers. The team has a handful of quality players on their side including Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Tamang, Ankit Mishra, and Vikas Singh.

Ahead of the match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Barrackpore Basher; here is everything you need to know:

KW vs BB Telecast

The Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Barrackpore Basher match will not be telecast in India

KW vs BB Live Streaming

The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Barrackpore Basher is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KW vs BB Match Details

The first match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Kanchenjunga Warriors playing against Barrackpore Basher at the Eden Gardens at 04:30 pm IST on September 7, Tuesday.

KW vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ankit Mishra

Vice-captain: Sayan Shekhar Mandal

Suggested Playing XI for KW vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anustup Mazumder

Batsmen: Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Tamang, Abhinav Sharan

All-rounders: Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Vishal Kumar Roy, Ankit Mishra, Vikas Singh

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Bapi Manna, Ravi Kumar

KW vs BB Probable XIs

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Sumanta Gupta, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Anustup Mazumder, Abhishek Bose, Sudip Gharami, Abhijit Bhagat, Vishal Kumar Roy, Ravi Kumar, Nilkantha Das, Ashray Jha, Bapi Manna

Barrackpore Basher: Abhishek Tamang, Vikas Singh, Rajarshi Mitra, Sk Sarfaraj Hossain, Sudip Chatterjee, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhinav Sharan, Mukesh Kumar, Kaif Ahmed, Durgesh Dubey

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here