KW vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Lanka Premier League 2021 match, December 08, 07:30 PM IST

KW vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Kandy Warriors and Jaffna Kings: Kandy Warriors will go one-on-one against Jaffna Kings in the seventh match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The match will be conducted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday. Both the teams have featured in two games in the tournament so far.

Kandy Warriors are having a disastrous run in the league. The team is yet to find its first victory. Warriors lost their first match against Dambulla Giants and they followed it up with another loss over Galle Gladiators by four wickets. In both games, the batters have let the team down.

Jaffna Kings also started off with a loss. The franchise was defeated by Galle Gladiators in their first game. However, Jaffna redeemed themselves in their second match as they outplayed Dambulla Giants by eight wickets. Playing on Wednesday, Jaffna Kings will hope to continue the winning ride to climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Kandy Warriors and Jaffna Kings; here is everything you need to know:

KW vs JK Telecast

The KW vs JK match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

KW vs JK Live Streaming

The Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

KW vs JK Match Details

The match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 07:30 PM IST on December 08, Wednesday.

KW vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain- Tom Kohler Cadmore

Suggested Playing XI for KW vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Avishka Fernando, Ahmed Shehzad

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal

KW vs JK Probable XIs:

Kandy Warriors: Sachindu Colombage, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Ahmed Shehzad, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera, Rovman Powell, Ishan Jayaratne, TM Sampath, Al-Amin Hossain

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Upul Tharanga, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here