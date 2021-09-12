KW vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, September 12, 7:00 pm IST Sunday

KW vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kharagpur Blasters: Kanchenjunga Warriors will go head-to-head against Kharagpur Blasters in the 12th match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The game will be hosted at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on September 12, Sunday. The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kharagpur Blasters is unlikely to be an interesting one as both the teams have delivered contrasting performances so far.

Kanchenjunga Warriors can be termed as the best team of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. Warriors are unbeatable in the league so far as they have secured victory in all their three league games. The team has been at their fluent best in all three facets of the game — be it batting, bowling, or fielding. Warriors are expected to deliver another phenomenal performance on Sunday to continue their stay at the top of the points table.

Kharagpur Blasters, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last position in the standings. Blasters had a blistering start to their campaign in the T20 extravaganza as they defeated Krishnanagar Challengers by nine wickets. However, the team failed to continue the winning momentum as they lost their next two consecutive matches.

Ahead of the match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kharagpur Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

KW vs KB Telecast

The Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Kharagpur Blasters match will not be telecast in India.

KW vs KB Live Streaming

The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kharagpur Blasters is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KW vs KB Match Details

The 12th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Kanchenjunga Warriors playing against Kharagpur Blasters at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on September 12, Sunday.

KW vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sudip Kumar Gharami

Vice-captain: Sayan Shekhar Mandal

Suggested Playing XI for KW vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Aditya Sharma

Batsmen: Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mohit Roy, Dip Chatterjee

All-rounders: Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Vishal Kumar, Rishav Das

Bowlers: Bapi Manna, Nilkantha Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran

KW vs KB Probable XIs

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Vishal Kumar, Subham Sarkar, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shashank Singh, Sumanta Gupta, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Bapi Manna, Nilkantha Das, Ravi Kumar, Aditya Sharma, Anustup Majumdar

Kharagpur Blasters: Sayan Biswas, Sachin Singh, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, Rishav Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sandipan Das, Raj Kumar Pal, Prayas Ray Barman, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Mohit Roy, Dip Chatterjee

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here