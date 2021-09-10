KW vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers, September 10 04:00 pm IST

KW vs KC dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers September 10 1600 IST

Kanchenjunga Warriors will lock horns with Krishnanagar Challengers in the 7th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Friday, September 10, at the Eden Gardens stadium of Kolkata. The Bengal T20 Challenge is not televised in India but the scorecard of the match is available on the Fan Code app.

Kanchenjunga Warriors are currently the league leaders with two wins from as many games in the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge. On the other hand, their opponent, Krishnanagar Challengers are sitting at the fifth spot in the table with one win and one loss from two games.

Coming into this encounter, Krishnanagar Challengers will rely upon the services of their skipper Anustup Majumdar to take them home. Meanwhile, Krishnanagar Challengers bank upon Arnab Nandi to inspire his squad.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers:

KW vs KC Telecast

The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers is not televised in India.

KW vs KC Live Streaming

The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app.

KW vs KC Match Details

The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers will be played on Friday, September 10 at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata. The match between KW vs KC will start at 04:00 pm (IST).

KW vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Koushik Ghosh

Vice-Captain- Shubham Sarkar

Suggested Playing XI for KW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Agniv Pan

Batsmen: Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Anustup Mazumder, Koushik Ghosh

All-rounder: Arnab Nandy, SK Asif Hossain, Shubham Sarkar

Bowlers: Mithlesh Das, Ravi Kumar, Kanishk Seth

Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Krishnanagar Challengers Probable XIs:

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar©, Suprodip Debnath(wk), Sudip Gharami, Avirup Gupta, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Sumanta Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Mithlesh Das, Nilkantha Das, Bapi Manna, Ravi Kumar

Krishnanagar Challengers: Arnab Nandi©, Agniv Pan(wk), Koushik Ghosh, SK Asif Hussain, Diganta Neogi, Ayan Gupta, Kanishk Seth, Ayush Kumar Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Soumyadip Mandal

