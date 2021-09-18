KW vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 18, 03:00 pm IST

Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Krishnanagar Challengers Dream11, KW vs KC Dream11 Latest Update, KW vs KC Dream11 Win, KW vs KC Dream11 App, KW vs KC Dream11 2021, KW vs KC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, KW vs KC Dream11 Live Streaming

KW vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers:

Kanchenjunga Warriors will go head-to-head against Krishnanagar Challengers in the 23rd match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The game will be hosted at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 18, Saturday. Kanchenjunga Warriors are likely to dominate the game against Krishnanagar Challengers as they have performed well in the competition so far.

Kanchenjunga Warriors are giving a tough fight to the other teams in the T20 league. They are one of the favourites to win the T20 cup this season. The team is currently second in the points table with five victories from seven league matches. Warriors are coming into the Saturday fixture after losing their last match to Barrackpore Bashers by nine wickets.

Krishnanagar Challengers, on the other hand, have secured just one victory in the competition so far. The team are reeling at the bottom with five losses and just three points.

Ahead of the match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

KW vs KC Telecast

The Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Krishnanagar Challengers match will not be telecasted in India

KW vs KC Live Streaming

The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Krishnanagar Challengers is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KW vs KC Match Details

The 23rd match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Kanchenjunga Warriors playing against Krishnanagar Challengers at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 18, Saturday.

KW vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Koushik Ghosh

Vice-Captain- Sayan Shekhar Mandal

Suggested Playing XI for KW vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Avirup Gupta

Batsmen: Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Koushik Ghosh

All-rounders: Subham Sarkar, Arnab Nandy, Sk Asif Hossain, Sayan Shekhar Mandal

Bowlers: Debtanu Baidya, Kanishk Seth, Mithlesh Das

KW vs KC Probable XIs:

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Sumanta Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Anustup Majumdar(c), Sudip Gharami, Abhishek Bose(wk), Anurag Tiwari, Nilkantha Das, Bapi Manna, Mithlesh Das, Dipanjan Mukherjee,Avirup Gupta

Krishnanagar Challengers: Aryaman Singh, Kanishk Seth, Agniv Pan(c)(wk), Debtanu Baidya, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Arnab Nandi, SK Asif Hussain, Avinash Kumar, Ayan Gupta, Anuj Kumar Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty

