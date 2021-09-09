KW vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kolkata Heroes, September 9 03:00 pm IST

KW vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match between Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Kolkata Heroes: Kanchenjunga Warriors will be up against Kolkata Heroes in the fifth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Thursday, September 9. The match between KW and KH will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens at it will begin at 03:00 pm (IST).

The tournament is not televised in India but live streaming of the matches is available on the Fan code app.

This is the first time when the two sides will be up against each other. Kolkata Heroes and Kanchenjunga Warriors have played just one match in the Bengal T20 series and both teams were victorious in their tournament opener.

Despite having the same number of points, while Kanchenjunga Warriors are occupying the second spot, Kolkata Heroes are leading the table due to their better net run rate.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kolkata Heroes:

KW vs KH Telecast

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kolkata Heroes is not televised in India.

KW vs KH Live Streaming

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kolkata Heroes can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app.

KW vs KH Match Details

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between KW vs KH will be played on Thursday, September 9 at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata. The match between KW vs KH will start at 03:00 pm (IST).

KW vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sayan Shekhar Mondal

Vice-Captain- Shubham Sarkar

Suggested Playing XI for KW vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ranjot Singh Khaira

Batsmen: Anustup Mazumder, Ramesh Prasad, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury

All-rounder: Shubham Sarkar, Karan Lal, Sayan Shekhar Mandal

Bowlers: Ravi Kumar, Mithlesh Das, Alok Pratap Singh

Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Kolkata Heroes Probable XIs:

Kanchenjunga Warriors : Anustup Majumdar ©, Suprodip Debnath(wk), Sayan Mondal, Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta, Avirup Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Mithlesh Das, Nilkantha Das, Bapi Manna, Ravi Kumar

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury©, Suvankar Bal(wk), Atanu Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Karan Lal, Toufik Mondal, Geet Puri, Kaushik Maity, Ramesh Prasad, Alok Pratap Singh, Debopratim Halder

