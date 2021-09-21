KW vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 21, 03:00 pm IST

KW vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kolkata Heroes: Kanchenjunga Warriors will go head-to-head against Kolkata Heroes in the 29th match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The game will be hosted at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 21, Tuesday. Kanchenjunga Warriors scripted victory against Kolkata Heroes the last time the two teams locked horns with each other.

Kanchenjunga Warriors are enjoying a decent ride in the Bengal T20 2021. The team has featured in nine games so far, winning four and losing three games while their two matches were washed out due to rain. Warriors are third in the points table with 20 points to their name.

Kolkata Heroes, on the other hand, are reeling at fifth place. The franchise has won just three out of nine league matches. The team will be low on confidence as they lost their most recent match to Barrackpore Bashers by 11 runs.

Ahead of the match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kolkata Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

KW vs KH Telecast

The Kanchenjunga Warriors vs Kolkata Heroes match will not be telecasted in India

KW vs KH Live Streaming

The match between Kanchenjunga Warriors and Kolkata Heroes is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KW vs KH Match Details

The 29th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Kanchenjunga Warriors playing against Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 21, Tuesday.

KW vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ramesh Prasad

Vice-Captain- Karan Lal

Suggested Playing XI for KW vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Avirup Gupta, Suvankar Bal

Batters: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ramesh Prasad, Sumanta Gupta

All-rounders: Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Karan Lal, Subham Sarkar

Bowlers: Alok Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Mithlesh Das

KW vs KH Probable XIs:

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Abhijeet Bhagat, Abhijit Mal, Anustup Majumdar (c), Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Ashray Jha, Bapi Manna, Sumanta Gupta, Avirup Gupta(wk), Sayan Mondal, Aditya Sharma

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (c), Suvankar Bal(wk), Aamir Gani, Atanu Ghosh, Sougata Dutta, Md Imran Ansari, Karan Lal, Ramesh Prasad, Alok Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Pintu Kumar

