KXIP Trade Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh With RCB

Punjab completed the swap as part of IPL’s first trading window, which commenced after the conclusion of IPL 2018 and will end a month before the 2019 auction. There will also be a second window for the teams that will start after the conclusion of the auction and will go on till the start of the 2019 edition.
Punjab first acquired the services of Stonis in 2016 and since then the Australian all-rounder has been with the franchise. The 29-year-old has scored 262 runs and picked up 13 wickets in the 19 games that he has played for them. Stoinis almost went to Bangalore in the 2018 auction for a whopping Rs 6.20 crore before Punjab used their Right-To-Match card to retain his services.
Meanwhile, it was Bangalore who outbid Punjab in the auction and paid Rs 1.40 crore to make sure Mandeep plays for them in the eleventh season of the IPL. Mandeep has already played for Punjab in IPL and scored 432 runs in 16 matches during the 2012 season of the tournament to win the 'Emerging Player Award'. Prior to that, he also had a brief stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010.
Both Punjab and Bangalore failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. While Mandeep hit 252 runs in the 13 games that he played, Stoinis could only manage 99 runs and three wickets in seven encounters.
Earlier, Bangalore sold South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.8 crore. Mumbai also released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lanka offspinner Akila Dananjaya, who were bought for Rs 2.2 Crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively, from their squad.
Akila DananjayaIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2019Kings XI punjabMandeep Singhmarcus stoinismustafizur rahmanQuinton de KockRoyal Challengers Bangalore
First Published: October 29, 2018, 1:39 AM IST