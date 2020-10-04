KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 18 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 18, Predicted XIs: The match will be a battle between bottom-placed CSK and KXIP, who are sitting just right above their opponent

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing each other in a match of IPL 2020 on October 4 in Dubai. The 18th game of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7.30 pm.

IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings will take on Kings XI Punjab in Sunday’s (October 4) second match of IPL 2020 in Dubai. CSK are right at the bottom of the table with just one win from their first four matches.

They have now lost three matches on the trot with plenty of problems. The bowling of MS Dhoni’s side was torn apart by Rajasthan Royals and again failed to maintain control against Delhi Capitals.

The batting has also been struggling with skipper Dhoni scratching around and opener Shane Watson out of form. CSK would do well to try out someone like all-rounder Sam Curran at the top of the order and replace Watson with a wicket-taking bowler like Imran Tahir.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, also had only one win over Royal Challengers Bangalore to show for all of their efforts in the tournaments. KL Rahul’s side are only ahead of CSK on the points table because of a superior net run-rate.

While they were unlucky to tie the game against Delhi Capitals, KXIP were thrashed comprehensively by Mumbai Indians in their last match. They also failed to defend a massive score of 223 against Rajasthan Royals, so their weakness lies in their bowling attack after their opening pace bowling duo of Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cotterell.

One option for them to try out could be replacing all-rounder Jimmy Neesham with either Chris Jordan or paceman Hardus Viljoen to bolster their bowling strength.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham/Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: Shane Watson/Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur