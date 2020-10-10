KXIP vs KKR, CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: KXIP, CSK Desperate for Win; KKR, RCB Seek Consistency

KXIP vs KKR, CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 10th of October. KXIP are at the bottom of the points table with just one win from 6 matches. KKR have won 3 and lost 2 of their 5 matches.

We look at some key match-ups which could define the outcome of the match:

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab)

This could be a fascinating battle in the middle overs. Two world-class but out of form adversaries up against one other. Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 125 wickets in 114 innings. He is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.74! But Narine is terribly out of form.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) vs Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab)

Andre Russell is the most destructive batsman ever in the IPL with a strike rate of 184.01 which is the best in the tournament’s history. He has been out of form in this competition and thus would be raring to go and make amends.

To counter him at the death would be the best bowler for KXIP in IPL 2020, Mohammed Shami. The Indian speedster has picked 9 wickets in 6 matches at a strike rate of 15.1 and economy rate of 8.51.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) vs Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)

KL Rahul is the leading run-getter of IPL 2020 with 313 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of just under 137. He has already recorded one hundred and two fifties in the tournament. He would be looking for a flying start in the power-play.

But it will not be easy against the Australian pacer, Pat Cummins. Regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, Cummins hasn’t had the best outing so far in this year’s IPL and he has just picked 2 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 8.61. He would be looking to make an impact in the second half of the tournament.

Will Cummins be able to keep Rahul in check?

Preview: KXIP need some inspiration. They showed a lot of promise at the beginning of the tournament but have now lost 4 matches on the trot. They are at the bottom of the points table with just one win from 6 matches.

KKR have had a mixed bag so far in IPL 2020 – they have won 3 and lost 2 of their 5 matches.

Kings XI Punjab

Mayank Agarwal has had a quiet three matches after starting the tournament with a bang. He is getting starts but is not able to convert them into the big match-winning scores. KL Rahul has suddenly decided to play the role of the accumulator and anchor – visible from his approach and drop in strike rate. This is turning out to be counter-productive for KXIP for Rahul was at his best when he was destructive – as he showed against RCB with his unbeaten 132 off just 69 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran gave a glimpse of his class against SRH. Glenn Maxwell needs to fire in the middle order. He has been poor in IPL 2020 scoring just 48 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 85.71.

Mohammed Shami continues to lead the KXIP attack and is their leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR need a collective effort from their top and middle order if they are to make it to the playoffs this year. Andre Russell – the most destructive batsman in IPL history, who was in devastating form in IPL 2019, has been completely out of sync in this edition. He has just scored 50 runs in 4 innings at a rate of 135.13 thus far. Skipper, Dinesh Karthik has also failed to yet produce a significant performance and has a strike rate of just 102.08 in the tournament. Another huge disappointment has been the form of Sunil Narine – he has just aggregated 44 runs in 5 innings with a highest score of 17 and strike rate of 110. Just for perspective, Pat Cummins has scored more runs in IPL 2020 than Russell, Karthik and Narine.

Narine – the bowler – has also been a patch of himself. He has just picked 3 wickets in 5 matches and also gone at 8.33 per over.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 24

WHEN: October 10, 3:30PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ravi Bishnoi