KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Best Picks / KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Captain / KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 24, 2020, 8:20 AM IST
Losing in a Super Over is never easy. After the disappointing start to the season against Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab will be looking to move on and start fresh. They have an uphill task ahead of them when they clash against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, who is riding high on confidence following its convincing win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams evenly matched and it will be an exciting day for cricket fans. The match will be played at 7:30 PM at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+ Hotstar
KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Score / Scorecard
KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Details
September 24 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 2020 KXIP vs RCB Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020 2020 KXIP vs RCB Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: Virat Kohli
IPL 2020 2020 KXIP vs RCB Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2020 2020 KXIP vs RCB Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 2020 KXIP vs RCB Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers
IPL 2020 2020 KXIP vs RCB Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj
IPL 2020 2020 KXIP vs RCB Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal
KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: KL Rahul(WK), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Josh Philippe(WK), Shivam Dube, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal
