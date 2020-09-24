IPL 2020 LIVE Score, KXIP vs RCB Today's Match at Dubai: Toss Coming Up Shortly

T20 CARNIVAL

  • 17:32 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams have made contrasting starts to the tournament; KXIP suffered a heartbreaking loss whereas RCB won a hard-fought match. 

18:40 (IST)

18:35 (IST)

18:31 (IST)

In bowling department, in-form pacer Mohammed Shami will once again try to replicate his previous performance where he had returned with impressive figures of 3/15. West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell is expected to share the workload with Shami. Rookie leggie Ravi Bishnoi, who had a decent maiden outing against DC, is once again likely to feature in the XI as the team management would surely not want to make too many changes in the initial stage of the league.

18:25 (IST)

On Thursday, KXIP will aim to revisit their over dependence on the opening combo of Rahul and Agarwal, and expect the middle order, comprising Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran, to fire. While the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was not included in the playing XI against DC, the KXIP team management might bring him in a move to bolster the middle order by pushing the in-form Agarwal to No.3.

18:03 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: However, just when KXIP was on the brink of a win, needing just one off three deliveries, they ended up losing two wickets, and eventually the contest slipped into the Super Over. Later, in the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada ensured the night belonged to DC.

17:57 (IST)

IPL live score: Against DC, Punjab rode on MayankAgarwal's blistering 60-ball 89 to approach the 158-run target. While the other Punjab players failed to leave an impact, and the team suffering hiccups at regular intervals, it was Mayank who single-handedly propelled Punjab and very nearly sealed a win.

17:50 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: After enduring umpiring errors, followed by a Super Over heartbreak, in their campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC), the KL Rahul-led KXIP would look open their account against Virat Kohli's RCB at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.

17:44 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Ahead of their clash, if KXIP and the RCB looked for motivation from their head-to-head IPL record, they would have been a bit disappointed as little separated the two teams; both have won 12 matches each since the IPL began in 2008.

17:32 (IST)

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will battle it out in Dubai on September 24th coming into the match with completely contrasting moods. Kohli’s men will be upbeat after making a winning start in IPL 2020 with their 10-run win against SRH. On the other hand, KXIP will have to put the Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals behind them – easier said than done as it was a match which they should have won in normal course but made a mess of it. Then the issue of being hard done by the short run would still be lingering in the minds of some players.

RCB

RCB would be happy that they were able to put together a par score against SRH even without a significant contribution from skipper, Kohli. The batting will be dependent on the top 4 and hoping that the likes of Finch and Padikkal continue to fire at the top. The fast bowling is a bit of a worry for RCB as both Steyn and Umesh Yadav were taken for plenty in the last encounter. However, with an economy rate of 6.78, the South African legend is amongst the most restrictive pacers in the history of the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal will be the trump card in the middle overs while Kohli would do well to use Washington Sundar more judiciously.

KXIP

Much will depend on the opening duo of skipper, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwak for KXIP. The former is the leading run-getter of the previous two editions (2018 & 2019, combined) of the IPL. KXIP might be tempted to include the Universal Boss – Chris Gayle – in the playing XI after leaving him out of the opening fixture. In that case, Rahul could bat at number 3 and Pooran might be left out. Gauging by his tremendous form in the recently concluded ODI series against England, maybe the think-tank at KXIP would consider giving a promotion to Glenn Maxwell up the order. Jordan was expensive against Delhi Capitals and could gave way to James Neesham. The onus of the bowling would lie on Cottrell and Shami who were outstanding in the first match.

Predicted XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), Ab de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab – Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain & wk), Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

