KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab Look for First Win

KXIP vs RCB Predicted XI Live Updates IPL 2020: On Thursday, KXIP will aim to revisit their over dependence on the opening combo of Rahul and Agarwal, and expect the middle order, comprising Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran, to fire. While the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was not included in the playing XI against DC, the KXIP team management might bring him in a move to bolster the middle order by pushing the in-form Agarwal to No.3. In bowling department, in-form pacer Mohammed Shami will once again try to replicate his previous performance where he had returned with impressive figures of 3/15.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will battle it out in Dubai on September 24th coming into the match with completely contrasting moods. Kohli’s men will be upbeat after making a winning start in IPL 2020 with their 10-run win against SRH. On the other hand, KXIP will have to put the Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals behind them – easier said than done as it was a match which they should have won in normal course but made a mess of it. Then the issue of being hard done by the short run would still be lingering in the minds of some players. RCB would be happy that they were able to put together a par score against SRH even without a significant contribution from skipper, Kohli. The batting will be dependent on the top 4 and hoping that the likes of Finch and Padikkal continue to fire at the top. The fast bowling is a bit of a worry for RCB as both Steyn and Umesh Yadav were taken for plenty in the last encounter. However, with an economy rate of 6.78, the South African legend is amongst the most restrictive pacers in the history of the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal will be the trump card in the middle overs while Kohli would do well to use Washington Sundar more judiciously.

Much will depend on the opening duo of skipper, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwak for KXIP. The former is the leading run-getter of the previous two editions (2018 & 2019, combined) of the IPL. KXIP might be tempted to include the Universal Boss – Chris Gayle – in the playing XI after leaving him out of the opening fixture. In that case, Rahul could bat at number 3 and Pooran might be left out. Gauging by his tremendous form in the recently concluded ODI series against England, maybe the think-tank at KXIP would consider giving a promotion to Glenn Maxwell up the order. Jordan was expensive against Delhi Capitals and could gave way to James Neesham. The onus of the bowling would lie on Cottrell and Shami who were outstanding in the first match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), Ab de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) – Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain & wk), Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi