KXIP vs RR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KXIP vs RR Dream11 Best Picks / KXIP vs RR Dream11 Captain / KXIP vs RR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Updated: October 30, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
In an all-important game the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a spot in the playoffs on Friday, October 30, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to determine the future of many sides who are in the race for a spot in the playoffs.
KXIP will be looking to extend their winning streak to six games and draw closer for a berth in the playoffs. While Rajasthan Royals will be desperate too for a win, as RR need the points to keep their chances alive in the tournament. A loss in tomorrow’s game would seriously end their campaign in the IPL 2020.
The last encounter between the two sides in Sharjah saw Mayank Agarwal’s century help Kings XI post a score of 223runs at the loss of two wickets. However, batting heroics from Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia helped them to achieve the highest successful chase in IPL history. As they clash again revenge will be firmly etched on KXIP captain KL Rahul’s mind.
KXIP vs RR IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Details
October 30 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
KXIP vs RR IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals captain: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Jofra Archer
IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson
IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Ben Stokes
IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Rahul Tewatia
IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Dream11 team for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin.
KXIP vs RR IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab 11 against Rajasthan Royals: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh or Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.
KXIP vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab 11: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot or Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal.
