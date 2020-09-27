RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: All Eyes on Sanju Samson & KL Rahul, As Both Teams Eye Back-to-back Wins

RR vs KXIP Predicted XI Live Updates IPL 2020: As Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 match in Sharjah, we look at some of the key match-ups in the game. (SANJU SAMSON vs RAVI BISHNOI): Sanju Samson smashed 74 off 32 against Chennai Super Kings, setting the tone for the rest of the season. He was particularly hard on Piyush Chawla, who went for 55 runs from his 4 overs. Samson hit Chawla for 27 off 7 balls, taking the legspinner to the cleaners. Every time it was in his zone, Samson put all his might behind the ball and sent it over the ropes. Where the experienced legspinner Chawla failed, a rookie leggie in Bishnoi will look to succeed on Sunday. He comes to the game with spells of 1 for 22 and 3 for 32 in his first two games and will face his stiffest challenge bowling on the small ground at Sharjah. How he goes against Samson, and Jos Buttler, will be interesting to see. (SHREYAS GOPAL vs KL RAHUL): KXIP captain KL Rahul is coming to the game after smashing Royal Challengers Bangalore with 132 off 69 balls. RCB couldn't even reach the score he did. Rahul toyed around with the RCB bowling hitting 7 sixes and 14 fours. If he sticks around for a considerable time in Sharjah, those figures could well be inverted. The one person who will be eager to bowl to Rahul is his state-mate Shreyas Gopal. The legspinner had a modest day against CSK, picking 1 for 38. But he was RR's leading wicket taker last season and will be eager to set the ball rolling against Kings XI Punjab. How better than with the wicket of Rahul early on? Gopal has already had good success against the best of IPL batsmen - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. If he can add Rahul to his wickets list too, RR will feel so much easier. (JOFRA ARCHER vs CHRIS GAYLE): We're not sure about King XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, but we're expecting Chris Gayle to play in Sharjah given the dimensions of the ground and the match-ups in the opposition. The only off-spinner in RR's line up is young Riyan Parag. Their XI will likely have two leg spinners in Gopal and Rahul Tewatia. KL Rahul said Gayle will play at the right time in the tournament, and now could well be the turn for the 41-year-old. If that happens, the one bowler RR will turn to immediately is Jofra Archer. The pacer can make Gayle uncomfortable with short ones on the bodyline. Gayle will be looking to see him off, for there's plenty to feed on at the other end.

Yet another day of the IPL, and today will be the contest between two sides which have looked most impressive in the tournament so far -- Rajasthan and Punjab. But all eyes will only be on two players -- Sanju Samson from RR and KL Rahul from KXIP. So keep following us for all the latest news from the world of IPL.

PREVIEW: Two teams high on confidence after winning their previous matches will take on each other in Sharjah on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals kickstarted their campaign with a win over Chennai Super Kings while Kings XI Punjab thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, RR and KXIP will look to maintain momentum when they clash. The game between RR and CSK showed the way forward for teams when they play in Sharjah. The ground is small, and this is the only venue where batsmen will have fun. All their pent up energy will be taken out on poor bowlers who have little place to hide in this venue. RR made 216 while CSK got to 200 as it rained sixes the other night. Expect batsmen to continue dominating. RR have the advantage of having already played in this venue. They have an even bigger advantage for this game as Jos Buttler is back. He had missed the opening game due to quarantine rules, and is all set to take the opening position. RR understood conditions perfectly right from the word go. Sanju Samson in particular knew he had to go big every time there was an opportunity and blasted CSK's bowlers - spinners in particular - out of the attack. His 74 off 32 studded with 9 sixes was the highlight of the game. Jofra Archer too enjoyed himself with four sixes in the back end to put the game beyond CSK.

In the middle of all that, Steve Smith played a typical Smith knock, anchoring with 69 off 47. He'll move down the order to No. 4 for this game with Buttler opening. It will only make the batting even more deadly as RR had a small middle order collapse the orevious game after Samson's dismissal. RR's bowlers too struggled in patches but they got the job done overall. Rahul Tewatia was the pick of them all, getting three wickets in the middle overs. Along with Shreyas Gopal, he's set to be an asset in the tournament. Have they got down from the high of KL Rahul's masterclass over RCB? The captain led from the front with a stunning century the other day, giving them their first victory of the tournament. They could have so easily won over Delhi Capitals too, but for some minor but hugely costly errors towards the fag end of the match. KXIP's morale will be boosted by their thrashing of RCB by 97 runs. The bowlers backed up Rahul's century with Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami doing early damage before the legspinners M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi bagged three wickets each. Overall, they've show that they'll be picking XIs based on opposition and conditions; the move to play two legspinners against RCB showed the way forward. Thus, it's reasonabe to predict that Chris Gayle might play in Sharjah against RR. The match-ups work perfectly as RR have two legspinners themselves, and Sharjah is a small ground. If that happens, Mayank Agarwal could come to No. 3.