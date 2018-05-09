IPL 2018: KXIP's Andrew Tye Dedicates Four Wicket Haul to Late Grandmother

It was only after the innings, that the right-arm fast bowler reve4aled that he lost his grandmother on Tuesday and was dedicate his performance to her.
“I try not to be too predictable. My Grandma passed away today, so I’d like to dedicate this performance to her and all my family. This has been an emotional match for me. It was a pretty tough day, I always love playing cricket. We are great bunch of guys here. Batsmen are allowed to play good shots, sometimes batsmen hit best balls for six but sometimes they play rash shots too. Pitch is bit slow and low, I think new ball will be crucial for us. I am backing my boys to get to this total. Tye said after the Rajasthan Royals’ innings.
Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first, but the decision did not go off in the way as he would have liked as their innings ended at 158/8. Rahane, incidentally was the first of Tye’s wickets, before he dismissed Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat after that.
First Published: May 9, 2018, 8:32 AM IST