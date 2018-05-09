Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: KXIP's Andrew Tye Dedicates Four Wicket Haul to Late Grandmother

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2018, 8:32 AM IST
IPL 2018: KXIP's Andrew Tye Dedicates Four Wicket Haul to Late Grandmother

Andrew Tye celebrates with his teammates after picking up a wicket during the match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. (BCCI Image)

The Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Andrew Tye dedicated his fantastic performance against the Rajasthan Royals to his grandmother who passed away earlier in the day. Tye, who took four wickets in the Royals innings in Jaipur, scalped three of the wickets in the final over to pull things back for his side and restrict the Royals.

It was only after the innings, that the right-arm fast bowler reve4aled that he lost his grandmother on Tuesday and was dedicate his performance to her.

“I try not to be too predictable. My Grandma passed away today, so I’d like to dedicate this performance to her and all my family. This has been an emotional match for me. It was a pretty tough day, I always love playing cricket. We are great bunch of guys here. Batsmen are allowed to play good shots, sometimes batsmen hit best balls for six but sometimes they play rash shots too. Pitch is bit slow and low, I think new ball will be crucial for us. I am backing my boys to get to this total. Tye said after the Rajasthan Royals’ innings.

Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first, but the decision did not go off in the way as he would have liked as their innings ended at 158/8. Rahane, incidentally was the first of Tye’s wickets, before he dismissed Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat after that.


Also Watch

Ajinkya RahaneAndrew TyeBen StokesIPL 11IPL 2018Jaydev UnadkatJofra ArcherKXIPRajasthan Royals
First Published: May 9, 2018, 8:32 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking