Kyle Jamieson Abused on Instagram After Dismissing Virat Kohli in WTC Final

The ugly side of social media came to the fore again when New Zealand’s fast rising fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was hit by a wave of abusive comments from fans on social media after having dismissed India captain Virat Kohli in the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship in Southampton.

Jamieson produced a peach of a delivery during the third day of the rain-hit contest to have Kohli trapped lbw on 44.

While there were users who kept things civil and cheekily asked for his IPL contract to be terminated (Jamieson and Kohli are teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore), others took their anger to extreme with abusive filth.

Then there were others called out the so called fans for targeting Jamieson and his mother just because the Kiwi pacer got the better of Kohli.

Awful to hear that Kyle Jamieson and his mother are receiving abuse just because he bowled well. If Kohli getting out affects you that much get a life. Life is too short to act like that.— James McCaghrey (@McLovinstatto) June 20, 2021

India were bowled out for 217 in their first innings with Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli top-scoring for them. Rahane fell to a short-ball trap on 49 - the highest individual score in of Indian innings.

In reply, New Zealand were off to a solid start with the opening pair of Tom Latham and Devon Connway adding 70 runs in 34.2 overs. India though managed to hit back with lat strikes dismissing both the openers.

Ashwin provided the first breakthrough with the dismissal of Latham on 30 while Connway struck a half-century before falling to Ishant Sharma on 54.

The opening day of the WTC final was washed out without toss due to rain. However, on Day 2, the contest finally got underway with India asked to bat first.

In reply, New Zealand were 101/2 when bad light stopped play on the third day.

