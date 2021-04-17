- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Kyle Jamieson Looking to 'Tap Into The Brain' of RCB Teammate AB de Villiers
Playing alongside the likes of IPL veterans like de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell has been a learning experience for the young New Zealander.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
Kyle Jamieson may be one of the most expensive players in IPL history but that doesn’t mean he’s feeling the heat to justify the price-tag. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the lanky pacer at the IPL 2021 auction for a mammoth Rs 15 crore and is now rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest T20 stars including captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
Playing alongside them, Jamieson reveals, helps take the edge off.
“It does not add any pressure on me, if anything, it takes it away because those guys (Kohli, Maxwell and de Villiers) are so good. You know that they have done roles all around the world for a number of years. It is about tapping into that knowledge and trying to take their learnings and apply it. As I said earlier, the pressure is even less because of those guys and how good they are, it probably allows me to play my role,” said the 26-year-old pacer in a virtual conference on Saturday.
Long-time RCB batsman De Villiers has especially made an impression on the pacer, who intends to learn from him in their time together on the field.
“I am just looking to tap into his brain. He is such an experienced player, and he has such a good record all around the world. Having guys like him in the team makes me very lucky and hopefully, it will hold me and the rest of the group in good stead,” Jamieson said.
Jamieson has so far had a decent start to his IPL career, hitting a roaring 132 kmph yorker against Mumbai Indians Krunal Pandya in the season opener.
Talking about his experiences on playing on Indian pitches, he said, “Certainly different from back home. Pitches back home tend to be a little greener than here. The pitches have been on the slower side, it has been a good challenge, I guess I am just trying to find the area which allows me to hit the zone where I want to. It has been a learning experience in terms of my first two games.”
