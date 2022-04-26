KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 26, 11:30 PM IST

KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Kabul Zalmi Live Star and HKSZ Stars: HKSZ Stars would want to continue their unbeaten ride in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 when they have a face-off with Kabul Zalmi Live Star. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match on April 26, Tuesday at 11:30 PM IST.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star need to win their first match of the competition. They lost to Future Mattress in their opening game by six wickets. The team was let down by the batters as they scored only 48 runs in the first innings. Chasing the total was no big deal for KZLS and they won the match within 5.4 overs.

HKSZ Stars, on the other hand, are at the top of the points table after winning both their games. The team started off on a dream note by defeating Machos CC by ten wickets. They continue the momentum in their second match as well by hammering Future Mattress by 26 runs.

Ahead of the match between Kabul Zalmi Live Star and HKSZ Stars, here is everything you need to know:

Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs HKSZ Stars game will not be telecast in India

KZLS vs HKZ Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KZLS vs HKZ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 26, Tuesday.

KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Adeel Meo

Vice-Captain – Anas Mustafa

Suggested Playing XI for KZLS vs HKZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saifullah Bangash, Noor Ul Haq

Batters: Mohad Gul, Khalil ur Rehman, Anas Mustafa, Amjad Khan

All-rounders: Adeel Meo, Abdul Lateef

Bowlers: Arslan Bullet, Abdul Ghaffar, Kaif Ramzan

KZLS vs HKZ Probable XIs:

Kabul Zalmi Live Star: Abdul Lateef (c), Noor Ul Haq (wk), Wasim Akram, Amjad Khan, Mohad Gul, Muhammad Dawood, Abdul Khaliq, Hidayat Ullah, Irfan Ullah, Unaib Rehman, Arslan Bullet

HKSZ Stars: Anas Mustafa, Farhan Nazar, Haider Ali, Shaamil Ramzan, Kaif Ramzan (c), Saifullah Bangash (wk), Khalil ur Rehman, Ali Raza and Salman Saleem, Adeel Meo, Abdul Ghaffar

