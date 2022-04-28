KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 29, 1:30 AM IST

KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Kabul Zalmi Live Star and Machos CC: In the last league match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Kabul Zami Live Star will play against Machos CC. The two teams will fight with each other on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Both Kabul Zalmi Live Star and Machos CC are out of the playoff race. The two teams failed to make an impact in the league round as they lost both their league matches. They will now hope to end the tournament on a promising note by scoring a win on Friday.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star suffered two defeats in the league stage against Future Mattress and HKSZ Stars by six wickets and 54 runs. They are third in the Pool C points table. Machos CC also lost their two matches against Future Mattress and HKSZ Stars by 86 runs and ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kabul Zalmi Live Star and Machos CC, here is everything you need to know:

KZLS vs MCS Telecast

Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs Machos CC game will not be telecast in India.

KZLS vs MCS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KZLS vs MCS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:30 AM IST on April 29, Friday.

KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hidayat Ullah

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Arif

Suggested Playing XI for KZLS vs MCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ronnie Thomas, Noor Ul Haq

Batters: Mohad Gul, Mohammed Arif, Adeel Rana, Amjad Khan

All-rounders: Muhammed Fazil, Abdul Lateef

Bowlers: Arslan Bullet, Vishnu Anirudhan, Hidayat Ullah

KZLS vs MCS Probable XIs

Kabul Zalmi Live Star: Muhammad Dawood, Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Lateef (c), Noor Ul Haq (wk), Wasim Akram, Amjad Khan, Mohad Gul, Hidayat Ullah, Unaib Rehman, Arslan Bullet, Irfan Ullah

Machos CC: Arshad Mohammed, Vishnu S, Adeel Rana, Mohammed Arif, Ronnie Thomas (wk), Shiyad Meleveettil, Vishnu Anirudhan, Muhammed Fazil, Anil Pillai, Anwar Abdu, Rajesh Vasundaran (c)

