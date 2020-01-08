Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 37, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Khulna Tigers

179/2 (20.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

109/4 (13.2)

Cumilla Warriors need 71 runs in 40 balls at 10.65 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 28, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

145/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

48/1 (5.3)

Melbourne Stars need 98 runs in 87 balls at 6.75 rpo

Labuschagne Attains Career-best Third Spot in Test Rankings, Kohli Continues to Lead

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne attained a career-best third place in the latest ICC Test Rankings after scoring a double ton against New Zealand in Sydney. India’s Virat Kohli still tops the ranking with Steve Smith being close second.

The 25-year-old Labuschagne moved up one slot after scoring of 215 and 59 that helped him with the ‘player of the series’ award too.

In the beginning of the last year, the Aussie batsman was ranked a lowly 110, but consistent performance have propelled his dramatic rise.

Meanwhile, Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has equaled his career-best fifth position that he previously achieved in March 2018. He finished with 15 wickets in the series that included four in Sydney.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has made it into the top 10 for batsmen for the second time in his career after scores of 47 and 72 in the Test against South Africa. He has moved from 15th to 10th, while his best was ninth, achieved in November last year.

Fast bowler James Anderson’s record 28th five-wicket haul in the first innings sees him back in the top 10 for bowlers.

ICC rankingsMarnus Labuschagnevirat kohli

