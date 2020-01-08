Labuschagne Attains Career-best Third Spot in Test Rankings, Kohli Continues to Lead
Australia’s Marnus Labuschange attained a career-best third place in the latest ICC Test Rankings after scoring a double ton against New Zealand in Sydney. India’s Virat Kohli still tops the ranking with Steve Smith being close second.
