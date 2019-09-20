Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Labuschagne Expects Warner to Come Back Strongly After Poor Ashes

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne expects David Warner’s tough Ashes series – where he regularly fell victim to Stuart Broad – to make him a better player.

Cricketnext Staff |September 20, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
"It was the first time I got to know Dave and I loved spending time with him," Labuschagne told reporters in Brisbane.

"The way he conducted himself the whole tour, being under pressure and obviously he didn't score runs he would like (but) the way he helped the guys around like myself and the other younger guys, talking about game and about batting and just his whole demeanour was really great.

"It's a real credit to him. It was a very tough series for him personally but you look back and we won't know until end of our summer but I think that's going to make him a better player.

"The way he conducted himself around the group was just awesome."

Labuschagne added that Warner’s poor showings will help him work harder and make him a tougher player.

"All those things, when at the time it's not going your way, actually it just makes you a tougher player, and you just kind of want it more.

"You don't look at those things now as negatives, they're positives, because you wouldn't be the player you are without those things."

Labuschagne will now be in action for Queensland in the Marsh Cup and wants to keep scoring runs in order to solidify his position in Australia’s middle order.

"Obviously I want that spot but at the end of day my job is to just keep scoring runs," Labuschagne said.

"It doesn't matter what game it is, whether it's this Sunday in the Marsh Cup, or the first (Marsh Sheffield) Shield game.

"You've just got keep your focus that small because if you get too far ahead that's when you start putting unnecessary pressure on yourself, and you find yourself missing out in a game and find yourself starting to think about it too much.

"I've loved playing for Australia this (norther) summer, it's been a real privilege and a great series to be a part of, it probably goes down as one of the best."

