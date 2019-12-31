With 1104 runs in 17 Test innings, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne ended the year as the highest run-scorer in Tests, cementing his place in the side. Starting out as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith, he went strength to strength in the Ashes and made a mark for himself.
After an uber successful year, Labuschagne gave an insight as to went into churning out such performances.
"I just keeping it process-driven and not on results," Labuschange told cricket.com.au, after Australia's series-clinching victory in the second Test in Perth. "Making sure that every innings I come in with a clear mind and making sure I'm playing what's in front of me and not what's happened in the past and not what I want to achieve – it's right in the moment.
"Apart from that, I'm just loving it. It's a great team to be a part of, and the way we're playing at the moment is really enjoyable."
The strategy has has reaped rich rewards for Labuschagne so far, as he caps the year as Australia's find of the season.
His red-hot Test form has earned him a call-up to Australia's ODI squad for the tour of India next year, when they play three ODIs between January 14 and 19. With a home ICC Men's T20 World Cup approaching, the time is ripe for Labuschagne to translate his red-ball success and become a force to reckon with across formats.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Labuschagne Sheds Light on 'Process-driven' Approach After Brilliant Year
With 1104 runs in 17 Test innings, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne ended the year as the highest run-scorer in Tests, cementing his place in the side.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Labuschagne Called Up, Maxwell Returns as Australia Overhaul ODI Squad For India
Cricketnext Staff | December 16, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
Virat Kohli's Reign Continues on Top, Labuschagne Breaks Into Top 5 in Tests
Cricketnext Staff | December 13, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Always Knew Marnus Labuschagne Would Be a Top Test Player: Ricky Ponting
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
SL v INDGuwahati BCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings