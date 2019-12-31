Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Labuschagne Sheds Light on 'Process-driven' Approach After Brilliant Year

With 1104 runs in 17 Test innings, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne ended the year as the highest run-scorer in Tests, cementing his place in the side.

Cricketnext Staff |December 31, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Labuschagne Sheds Light on 'Process-driven' Approach After Brilliant Year

With 1104 runs in 17 Test innings, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne ended the year as the highest run-scorer in Tests, cementing his place in the side. Starting out as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith, he went strength to strength in the Ashes and made a mark for himself.

After an uber successful year, Labuschagne gave an insight as to went into churning out such performances.

"I just keeping it process-driven and not on results," Labuschange told cricket.com.au, after Australia's series-clinching victory in the second Test in Perth. "Making sure that every innings I come in with a clear mind and making sure I'm playing what's in front of me and not what's happened in the past and not what I want to achieve – it's right in the moment.

"Apart from that, I'm just loving it. It's a great team to be a part of, and the way we're playing at the moment is really enjoyable."

The strategy has has reaped rich rewards for Labuschagne so far, as he caps the year as Australia's find of the season.

His red-hot Test form has earned him a call-up to Australia's ODI squad for the tour of India next year, when they play three ODIs between January 14 and 19. With a home ICC Men's T20 World Cup approaching, the time is ripe for Labuschagne to translate his red-ball success and become a force to reckon with across formats.

