Lack of Adjustment to Surfaces No Reason For Losses: Mortaza

"Napier [where the series opener was played] was a solid wicket to bat on, maybe adjusting to it takes a bit of time but all those things count as an excuse when you lose by 2-0," Mortaza told reporters ahead of the third match at Dunedin.
"Hopefully we will come up with some good things tomorrow, when our top order can bat well, letting our middle-order exposed at the end instead."
New Zealand have never lost an ODI at home to Bangladesh in 12 previous attempts. However, Bangladesh did beat the New Zealanders twice in 2017, once in the Ireland tri-nation series, and then in the Champions Trophy that followed.
Mortaza hoped Bangladesh could draw some confidence from those wins but admitted beating New Zealand at home has always been a tough proposition.
"Obviously if you see the last time in Ireland, we played against New Zealand and won those matches and going into the Champions Trophy again we beat them, so it was a nice feeling. Again we want to do it but it is going to be difficult in this part of the world. The good thing is that wicket will be very good and hopefully we play well," he said.
The Bangladesh captain is expecting a good surface at Dunedin and is hopeful his batsmen can come up with the goods.
"As far as I know, New Zealand played against England and they scored 340 while New Zealand chased it down in 45 overs. So we are expecting a very good batting track and hopefully we will think about it and plan accordingly," said Mortaza.
Tamim Iqbal, the experienced opener, has also urged Bangladesh "play good cricket" and to do it "quickly" especially with World Cup just around the corner.
"I don't know why we are failing to beat them here despite coming to New Zealand on three to four occasions. We have beaten them in Ireland and England, there is no reason why we cannot beat them here," said Tamim.
"First of all, we need to play good cricket, and we need to do it quickly as the World Cup is not very far ahead. To be honest I will only hope that we don't give away the game in the opening 10 overs, because if you lose a couple of wickets it gets difficult to make a comeback.
"I think we did that in the opening two games and paid the price, and we hope not to make those mistakes in the next game."
First Published: February 19, 2019, 5:59 PM IST