Lack of Clear Squad Planning Hurt India in 2019 World Cup: Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble believes India's struggles in the 2019 World Cup came down not just to the uncertainty around the number 4 position but a lack of clear planning.

Cricketnext Staff |December 30, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble believes India's struggles in the 2019 World Cup came down not just to the uncertainty around the number 4 position but a lack of clear planning before the tournament.

"We kept talking about the number 4 position leading up to the World Cup. There were lots of changes going up to the World Cup. Even in the World Cup itself, we weren't sure," Kumble told CricketNext.

"Yes, there were a couple of occasions where Vijay Shankar got promoted to number 4, but was he the ideal candidate? Then he got injured and KL Rahul batted at number 4.

"Then unfortunately, Dhawan got injured and then KL got pushed to the opening slot, and again number 4 became a point of discussion."

Kumble pointed out that India didn't quite have a settled team prior to the tournament beginning but also gave credit to New Zealand for playing the way they did in the semi-final against Virat Kohli's men.

"I feel that any World Cup that you're preparing for, you need to have a set team at least 10-15 match prior. It's important to identify roles and you need to identify specific individuals for those roles.

"In case one of them does get injured then you need to have a proper backup. That is something that should've been identified leading up to the World Cup. Unfortunately, India hadn't done that but of course you need to give credit to New Zealand as well.

"It was those early wickets that really blew India away from that game. That first 30-45 minutes of the opening spell by New Zealand took the game away from India.

"You can always say it was half an hour, 45 minutes of bad cricket that lost us the World Cup but having said that, the planning leading up to the World Cup maybe could've been slightly better.​"

