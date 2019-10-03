Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lack of Continuity has Hampered Australia in T20Is: Finch

As the search for Greg Chappell’s replacement in the Australian National Selection Panel continues, Australia’s white ball captain Aaron Finch has supported the appointment of a selector who will focus more on T20Is.

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
With the T20 World Cup being hosted by Australia in 2020, Finch thinks the format is going to be of “extra importance” in the near future, as he gets ready to lead the team in six T20Is against Pakistan and Sri Lanka later in October.

"It is not a bad idea, absolutely," Finch told cricket.com.au about the prospect of having a selector who will focus on the shortest format. "The more time and effort that can be put into it (will be beneficial).

"I think with the T20 World Cup coming up it is going to be of extra importance.

"It is a trophy that has eluded us so far and we probably haven’t brought out the best in terms of making the semi-finals in the last couple of World T20s."

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has already spoken about getting someone in the selection panel with a T20 vision, and the aim will be to have a strong T20 starting XI decided between now and the 21 matches Australia will play in build up to the World Cup.

Finch, on his part, spoke about the challenge of not always having a consistent set of players, and how he would welcome that in the future.

"It is probably something that has been a bit tougher in the past to have continuity in the team for a long time because you are playing one game at the end of a Test series or one game at the end of a one-day series," Finch said, speaking about the lack of a consistent squad.

"When Pat Cummins has bowled the house down and he has played 10 Tests (it’s hard to select him) … Mitchell Starc is the same.

"We haven’t been able to have the consistency at selection so it is going to be nice over this next period to have some of that.

"We have got an idea of what a 20 or 22 player squad looks like, which we feel can take us forward.

"We feel as though we have got a decent balance of players in and around that group who we can move forward with in 21 games plus a World T20."​

