LAH vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League 2021, June 9 09:30 pm IST

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 Match between Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Lahore Qalandars were in terrific form during the first phase of the league, winning three out of their opening four games. Fakhar Zaman starred with the bat while Shaheen Afridi shone with the ball for them. They can now also avail the services of their Afghan spinner Rashid Khan for the entire tournament. Callum Ferguson and James Faulkner will add much-needed experience to the Qalandars squad.

On the other hand, Islamabad United were also impressive in their first leg of the event. They have won three out of their opening four games. And they will look to resume their PSL 2021 campaign with a win over Qalandars.

Ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2021 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

LAH vs ISL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for LAH vs ISL match in India

LAH vs ISL Live Streaming

The match between LAH vs ISL can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

LAH vs ISL Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

LAH vs ISL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Usman Khawaja,

Vice-captain: Mohd Hafeez

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar and Usman Khawaja

All-Rounders: Mohd Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan

LAH vs ISL probable playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Playing XI: Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Callum Ferguson, Zeeshan Ashraf/Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner/Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

Islamabad United Predicted Playing XI: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Ali Khan and Fawad Ahmed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here