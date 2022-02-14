LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan Super League 2022 match, February 13, 08:00 PM IST

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators: In the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars will fight a battle with Quetta Gladiators. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the much-anticipated game on Sunday.

Following a loss against Multan Sultans in their opening match, Lahore Qalandars made a brilliant comeback in the T20 Championship. The franchise has won four of their last five matches to sit at second place on the ladder. Bowling has emerged as the biggest strength of the team due to the presence of skipper Shaheen Afridi alongside Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan.

On the contrary, Quetta Gladiators need to bring a change in their bowling unit to do better in the competition. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team has won two out of five league games to occupy fourth place. The team was phenomenal in its last game as it defeated Lahore by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

LAH vs QUE Telecast

LAH vs QUE match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

LAH vs QUE Live Streaming

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

LAH vs QUE Match Details

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on February 13, Sunday.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain- Fakhar Zaman

Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett

Batters: Kamran Ghulam, Ahsan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

LAH vs QUE Probable XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Harry Brook, Philip Salt (wk)

Quetta Gladiators: Naseem Shah, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c & wk), Ben Duckett, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Abdul Bangalzai, Shahid Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here