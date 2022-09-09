LAH vs RE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The Lahore Qalandars will clash against the Richelieu Eagles in the second match of the ODI Series at Windhoek’s Wanderers Cricket Ground on Friday, September 9. The first of the three-match series was conducted on September 7, at the same venue.

In the first ODI, the Richelieu Eagles emerged victorious in a very closely contested encounter. The Eagles batted first and posted a score of 262 runs on the board in the stipulated 50 overs. All-rounder Jonathan Smit top-scored for Eagles with an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 39 balls.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Chasing a stiff target, opener Mirza Baig anchored the Qalandar’s innings with his steady 60-run knock. However, some tight death bowling by the Eagles restricted Qalandar from reaching the target as they fell short of just 5 runs.

The Lahore side will be looking to bounce back in the second match and level the series. On the other hand, the Eagles will gain an unassailable lead if they bag the second match as well.

Ahead of the match between Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

LAH vs RE Telecast

The second ODI match between Richelieu Eagles and Lahore Qalandars will not be telecast in India.

LAH vs RE Live Streaming

The second ODI match between Richelieu Eagles and Lahore Qalandars will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LAH vs RE Match Details

The LAH vs RE match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, September 9, at 1:00 pm IST.

LAH vs RE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jonathan Smit

Vice-Captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs RE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green

Batsmen: Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jahanzeb Naveed, Ahsan Hafeez

All-rounders: Jonathan Smit, S Dadswell, Salman Fayyaz

Bowlers: Mamoon Ur Riaz, Jalat Khan, Bernard Scholtz

Richelieu Eagles vs Lahore Qalandars Possible Starting XI:

Richelieu Eagles Starting Line-up: Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jonathan Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, R Trumpelmann, M Ngupita

Lahore Qalandars Predicted Starting Line-up: Hamza Nazar (c), Jahanzeb Naveed, Muhammad Naeem, Mirza Baig, Ahsan Hafeez, Salman Fayyaz, S Dadswell, Mansoor Saleem, Dilbar Hussain, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Jalat Khan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here