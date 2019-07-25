The facility at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) was granted accreditation by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the testing center for suspected illegal bowling actions, the world body announced on Thursday (July 25).
LUMS becomes only the fifth such testing center in the world, joining National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Loughborough University, Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai and the University of Pretoria.
“I want to congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board, who worked in conjunction with LUMS to fulfill all criteria required for an ICC accredited testing centre,” ICC General Manager (Cricket) Geoff Allardice said in a statement.
"This reflects the PCB's effort and commitment to deal with suspect illegal bowling actions,” he added.
The assessment criteria for the LUMS included having an indoor area large enough to allow a player to bowl off his or her full run-up, a motion analysis system with a minimum of 12 high-speed cameras capable of producing three-dimensional data, and suitably qualified personnel experienced in using such systems and capable of implementing the ICC testing protocol.
The ICC has now provided LUMS a full set of testing equipment and software to allow for a consistent assessment of bowlers across the different facilities worldwide.
Lahore-Based Centre Gets ICC Accreditation for Testing Suspect Bowling Actions
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings