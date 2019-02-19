Lahore Qalandars Rope in Salman Butt as Replacement For Hafeez

Loading...
Hafeez had fractured his thumb in an earlier game against Karachi Kings while attempting a catch and is likely to undergo surgery next week which will put him out of action for at least a month.
This will be the first time Butt is going to feature in PSL since his return to competitive cricket in 2016 post his five-year suspension for involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal in 2010. The 34-year-old will play under the leadership of AB de Villiers.
"It was unfortunate to lose Hafeez. We believe that only an experienced Pakistani player like Salman Butt can replace him," Aaqib Javed, the Qalandars director, cricket operations, said.
A former Pakistan captain, Butt has overall played 78 T20 games having scored 2278 runs at an average of 36.15 and strike-rate of 113.55. His T20 numbers have further improved since his return to senior competitive cricket. He averages 55.35 since 2016 and has scored 941 runs in 24 T20 innings with nine half-centuries.
This is the first time Butt will be seen in front of a larger audience since his return from the ban. Butt played 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Pakistan before he was banned.
First Published: February 19, 2019, 9:43 PM IST