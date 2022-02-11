Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan Super League 2022 match 17, February 11, 08:00 PM IST

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match 17 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans: Lahore Qalandars will be looking to return to winning ways when they host an in-form Multan Sultans in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars’ three-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a heavy seven-wicket loss against Quetta Gladiators on Monday. Despite scoring 204 runs after being asked to bat first, the hosts were unable to defend the mammoth score as the opposition chased the target down with three deliveries to spare. They need to keep ticking the winning boxes but that may pose a challenge as they now face table-toppers Multan Sultans on Friday evening. The defending champions look unstoppable as they remain unbeaten having won six games on the trot. They will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten streak, which has placed them atop the points table with 12 points under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans; here is everything you need to know:

LAH vs MUL Telecast

LAH vs MUL match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

LAH vs MUL Live Streaming

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

LAH vs MUL Match Details

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on Friday, February 11. The game begins at 08:00 PM IST.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Shan Masood

Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook

All-rounders: David Wiese, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Blessing Muzarabani

LAH vs MUL Probable XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (WK), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C, WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

