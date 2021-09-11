Lala Amarnath Jayanti: India's First Centurymaker, Test Captain to Beat Pakistan

The first Indian player to score a century for India in Test was born on this day, September 11, back in 1911. Lala Amarnath, who made quite a name for himself for his charismatic game, made his debut against England at the Bombay Gymkhana. In this match, he scored 118 runs, and this was the first century ever scored by an Indian in Test cricket. He was also the first Test captain of independent India and led India to victory in the first official Test series played in 1952-53 against Pakistan. India went on to clinch the series 2-1.

In his 24-match Test career, Lala Amarnath scored 878 runs with 1 century and 4 half-centuries. In 186 first-class matches, he has scored 10426 runs at an average of 41. He scored 31 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Lala Amarnath was also a handy bowler, who picked up 45 wickets in Test cricket and a staggering 463 wickets in first-class cricket.

Owing to a controversy, Lala Amarnath could not play international cricket for 12 years. As a matter of fact, during the England tour in 1936, Captain Vizianagaram’s Maharaj Kumar had controversially sent Lala Amarnath back home due to ‘indiscipline’. It was alleged that he was ousted from the side owing to political reasons. After this controversy, Lala Amarnath had to wait for 12 years to play his next Test. During this period, he kept amassing runs and then in 1946, he earned a spot in the Indian side for the next England tour.

Lala Amarnath passed away on 5 August 2000 at the age of 88. His sons Surinder, Mohinder and Rajinder played for the Indian team. Surinder played 9 Test matches for India while Mohinder featured in 69 Test matches.

