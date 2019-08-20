Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Lalchand Rajput Among Hopefuls as BCCI Begin Support Staff Interviews

PTI |August 20, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
Lalchand Rajput Among Hopefuls as BCCI Begin Support Staff Interviews

Ignored for the head coach's position, Lalchand Rajput was among the aspirants appearing for interviews on Monday to pick the support staff of the Indian cricket team, joining heavyweights such as Venkatesh Prasad.

The senior selection committee, led by former stumper MSK Prasad, started an extensive process to pick the support staff.

As many as 13 candidates were interviewed for the batting coach role and five for bowling coach. Incumbents -- batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar -- will be interviewed on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Rajput entering the fray means competition for the batting coach's position could only get tougher with former Test opener Vikram Rathour already emerging as a strong contender to replace Bangar.

However, Arun and Sridhar have emerged favourites to retain their posts after head coach Ravi Shastri stressed on retaining the staff.

Bangar faces a tough challenge with most of the applications received for the batting coach's post. The former India all-rounder has been with the team since 2014 during which India have played 50 Tests and 119 ODIs.

The process is expected to be completed only by Thursday after all the interviews for various positions including batting, bowling and fielding coach are done with.

The current support staff comprising Bangar, Arun and Sridhar and administrative manager Sunil Subramaniam were given a 45-day contract extension covering the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

Also eyeing the batting coach's job are Pravin Amre, Mumbai stalwart Amol Mazumdar and Saurashtra's batting bulwark Sitanshu Kotak.

It was learnt that former India batsman Hrishikesh Kanitkar and ex-Delhi batsman Mithun Manas also appeared for interview before the five-me

mber panel.

One of the candidates said that giving presentation was not mandatory.

For the position of bowling coach, former India pacers Venkatesh Prasad, Paras Mbabrey and Amit Bhandari appeared for the interview.

Last week, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, former player and coach Anshuman Gaikwad and former women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy had reappointed Shastri as the team's coach till the end of T20 World Cup in 2021.

The CAC had also asked for a say in the process to select the support staff, but the BCCI constitution doesn't allow that.

As per the criteria for batting, bowling and fielding coach, the three personnel should have played at least 10 Tests or 25 ODIs and be less than 60 years of age.

Amol Mazumdarbccilalchand rajputRavi Shastri

Related stories

WATCH | Ravi Shastri More in Tune With Team than Other Applicants: CAC
Cricketnext Staff | August 16, 2019, 7:26 PM IST

WATCH | Ravi Shastri More in Tune With Team than Other Applicants: CAC

God Help Indian Cricket — Ganguly Lashes Out After Dravid Served Conflict of Interest Notice
Cricketnext Staff | August 7, 2019, 11:17 AM IST

God Help Indian Cricket — Ganguly Lashes Out After Dravid Served Conflict of Interest Notice

India Can Leave a Legacy that Other Teams Will Want to Emulate: Ravi Shastri
Cricketnext Staff | August 17, 2019, 4:54 PM IST

India Can Leave a Legacy that Other Teams Will Want to Emulate: Ravi Shastri

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...