Lalchand Rajput Files Petition Against Mumbai Cricket Association for Sacking Him

There were reports regarding bad blood between Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). The same resulted in MCA sacking CIC’s chairman Lalchand Rajput along with two other members including the likes of Sameer Dighe and Raju Kulkarni citing conflict of interest. In the same light, the cricket association also appointed Jatin Paranjpe as the potential replacement for Rajput.

However, these abrupt decisions by MCA haven’t gone down well with Rajput as he has filed a petition to ombudsman Justice Vijaya Tahiliramani and has termed his sacking as “unconstitutional”. In his petition, the former Indian cricketer has argued that secretaries hold no power for dissolving the CIC. The veteran further accused the office-bearers of interfering in the selection decisions. He presented an example from the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as proof of the illegal intervention.

“Interference of secretaries started with secretaries actively interfering in all selection processes (junior and senior selection). Selectors are willing to testify for the interference: eg. Inclusion of 2 players in 20 selected by senior team selectors for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (SMAT) after BCCI allowed 22 players due to covid instead of 20. The same 2 players were included in the playing 11 in the SMAT in some matches. Also, a left-arm bowler who was not in the original 20, who was a number 11 batsman was made to open the innings in the SMAT,” the petition reads as quoted by The India Express.

Further, Rajput asserted that since the CIC didn’t agree with the decisions of MCA, they came up with another CIC that will give a nod to all their unconstitutional decisions. He demanded that the ombudsman should dissolve the new CIC with immediate effect along with taking strict action on the entire episode.

Meanwhile, MCA joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh commented on the petition saying that everyone has a right to express themselves and the organization will abide by the decision taken by the ombudsman.

