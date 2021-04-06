CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Lalchand Rajput Files Petition Against Mumbai Cricket Association for Sacking Him

Lalchand Rajput Files Petition Against Mumbai Cricket Association for Sacking Him

Lalchand Rajput Files Petition Against Mumbai Cricket Association for Sacking Him

Rajput has filed a petition to ombudsman Justice Vijaya Tahiliramani and has termed his sacking as “unconstitutional”.

There were reports regarding bad blood between Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). The same resulted in MCA sacking CIC’s chairman Lalchand Rajput along with two other members including the likes of Sameer Dighe and Raju Kulkarni citing conflict of interest. In the same light, the cricket association also appointed Jatin Paranjpe as the potential replacement for Rajput.

However, these abrupt decisions by MCA haven’t gone down well with Rajput as he has filed a petition to ombudsman Justice Vijaya Tahiliramani and has termed his sacking as “unconstitutional”. In his petition, the former Indian cricketer has argued that secretaries hold no power for dissolving the CIC. The veteran further accused the office-bearers of interfering in the selection decisions. He presented an example from the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as proof of the illegal intervention.

“Interference of secretaries started with secretaries actively interfering in all selection processes (junior and senior selection). Selectors are willing to testify for the interference: eg. Inclusion of 2 players in 20 selected by senior team selectors for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (SMAT) after BCCI allowed 22 players due to covid instead of 20. The same 2 players were included in the playing 11 in the SMAT in some matches. Also, a left-arm bowler who was not in the original 20, who was a number 11 batsman was made to open the innings in the SMAT,” the petition reads as quoted by The India Express.

Further, Rajput asserted that since the CIC didn’t agree with the decisions of MCA, they came up with another CIC that will give a nod to all their unconstitutional decisions. He demanded that the ombudsman should dissolve the new CIC with immediate effect along with taking strict action on the entire episode.

Meanwhile, MCA joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh commented on the petition saying that everyone has a right to express themselves and the organization will abide by the decision taken by the ombudsman.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches