Lalit Modi Says BCCI Should Demolish this Iconic Stadium: 'Build World Class Stadiums'

Lalit Modi created IPL back in 2008. No one knew that it would be the behemoth it is today. As of now, BCCI is getting paid 107.5 Cr per match which shows the financial revenue that the Board has. With an abundance of money, cricket in India has seen tremendous growth, nonetheless, there are still some room for improvement. Like infrastructure still remains shoddy in New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla which was renamed as the Arun Jaitley Stadium. One of the premier ground in the country, Kotla still produces below-par wickets and doesn’t have world class infrastructure available in different parts of the country. Modi, in an interview to NDTV, said Kotla should be demolished.

He added that 50 percent of media rights money will go to BCCI, while the other half will go to IPL franchisees, alleging that BCCI is not putting that money to good use.

“In 15 years the IPL has contributed hundred thousand crores to the BCCI in total. 58,000 in the last year alone. 50% of that money has been made for the BCCI, 50% is shared by the IPL franchise, as an example. What has BCCI done to encourage infrastructure?,” he asked.

“You look at Kotla. They should demolish Kotla. They should demolish most of the stadiums and build fresh. You can put world-class infrastructure- air conditioning, good toilets, good hygienic eating places, good viewer experience, better seats, getting in and out of the stadium, car parks. You can go underground, you can build big, but you need to put that money in and build world-class stadiums. 80% of the money that goes to the BCCI is passed out to the state association. BCCI should mandate this. and this is not what is happening,” he added.

Shortly after IPL 2010 ended, Modi was suspended from BCCI after being accused of misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities. BCCI launched an investigation against him, and banned him for life in 2013 after a committee found him guilty of these charges.

He further stated that he wants to return, but can’t do so as he still has an FIR against him in the city of Chennai. He alleged that someone is trying to thwart his efforts.

“There is still the fir in Chennai, which we’re trying to get cleared off. once that clears off, I will be back in India. I don’t want any lingering issue, of any court saying that I have a single case. But they won’t publish the judgment. Somebody’s stopping the judgment in Chennai, I don’t know who!”

