Lalit Modi's Radical New Idea To Promote Women's Game in India, Suggests This 'Mandatory' Rule

Lalit Modi created this sporting behemoth which is now called the IPL way back in 2008. Today, he is nowhere near to be seen, and yet he remains as influential as he was then. Even more so as IPL grew in stature. When Modi speaks, some of the stakeholders listen in and now he has come up with this idea which could surely boost women’s cricket in India. Although, the BCCI has been organizing a side tournament with the IPL since 2018 called Women’s T20 Challenge, Modi thinks BCCI would have to show a bit more inititaive to make women’s game even more popular.

Speaking to NDTV, he said that franchise owners must buy a women’s team as well and this should be mandatory.

“I didn’t see much of IPL women’s games this year (Women’s T20 Challenge), but I think one of the biggest things they should do is make it mandatory for an IPL franchise to have a women’s team.”

“If an IPL franchise owner is able to have a women’s team, you’ll see the bench strength in Indian women’s cricket go up. You’ll see investment in women’s cricket by owners who are already making good money now,” he added.

The latest edition of Womens T20 Challenge 2022, which was played in between the IPL, saw a total of four matches being played. A total of three teams participated, which played two matches each.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the tournament.

Earlier Modi remained quite vocal when Gujarat franchise was bought CVC Capitals. Former IPL Commissioner had alleged that BCCI allowed a betting company to buy an IPL franchise.

Soon after the Indian cricket board made the announcement, Modi took to Twitter to take a dig at the BCCI without naming the owners. “I guess betting companies can buy an IPL team. must be a new rule. apparently, one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. what next? does BCCI not do their homework? what can Anti-corruption do in such a case? #cricket.”

