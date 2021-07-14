‘Lambu Ji, Khul ke Mar,’ Yuvraj Singh Indulges in Humorous Banter with Ishant Sharma on Instagram

Yuvraj Singh is a jovial and cheerful person who seems to have a larger-than-life personality. Though Yuvraj bid adieu to the gentleman’s game a long time ago, he continues making headlines in the cricket fraternity. The all-rounder has a humorous and witty side and he keeps giving a glimpse of the same by passing comments on other players on social media.

On July 13, Tuesday, India’s pace merchant Ishant Sharma shared a beautiful post on his official Instagram handle. While Ishant is a notable personality in the cricket world, he decided to try his hand at golf. In the picture shared on Instagram, the Indian seamer is hitting a golf ball while sporting casual clothes.

Posting the picture, Ishant wrote, “Eyes always on the ball, no matter what sport it is”

The post caused a lot of buzz on social media as it was widely liked and shared among cricket fans. Meanwhile, the post also fetched a response from the former Indian cricketer Yuvraj. Taking a humorous jibe at Ishant, Yuvraj commented on his style of playing as he issued an advice to the speedster.

“Lambu Ji, khul ke mar (Tall man, hit the ball freely),” Yuvraj left a comment on Ishant’s Instagram post

Ishant acknowledged the comment by Yuvraj as he revealed that this was the first time that he tried his hand at playing golf. The pacer further added that he will learn the tricks of the game slowly and gradually.

“Paji first time!! Dheere dheere will learn!! Lekin gayi bahot door thi (Brother this was my first time. I will learn slowly however the ball went far away),” Ishant replied.

Coming to the professional front, Ishant last took the field during the final of the World Test Championship. The seamer is now expected to shine in the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England.

