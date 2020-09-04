Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

62/5 (7.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

LAN vs DER Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Derbyshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LAN vs DER Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LAN vs DER Dream11 Best Picks / LAN vs DER Dream11 Captain / LAN vs DER Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 4, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
Leicester players in action at the Natwest T20 Blast.

Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group clash of the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020 at Aigburth, Liverpool. Lancashire vs Derbyshire fixture will begin at 7 pm IST on Friday, September 4.

The two teams last went face to face against each other in a match played on August 31. Lancashire, playing first, gave Derbyshire a target of 178. Chasing the total, Derbyshire reached close to the target but fell short of five runs to win the game. Their innings ended on 174 for team Derbyshire.

In the North group, Lancashire are placed at the second spot on the point table with six points. Nottinghamshire, who are the top of the table, have the same points as Lancashire, but they are ahead because of net run rate.

On the other hand, Derbyshire stand at the fifth spot with two points. They have not won a single match in the tournament as of now.

LAN vs DER English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

LAN vs DER English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details, Lancashire vs Derbyshire

September 4 – 7 pm IST from Aigburth, Liverpool

LAN vs DER English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Lancashire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast 2020

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire, LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Captain: Keaton Jennings

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire, LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Steven Croft

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire, LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies, Dane Vilas

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire, LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Batsmen: Wayne Madsen, Keaton Jennings

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire, LAN vs DER Dream11 Team All-rounders: Danny Lamb, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Steven Croft

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire, LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Tom Bailey

English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire, LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Lancashire Playing XI: Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, George Balderson

Derbyshire Playing XI: Harvey Hosein, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Ed Barnes, Anuj Dal, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners

dream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsLAN vs DERLAN vs DER Dream11LAN vs DER Dream11 predictionLAN vs DER Dream11 teamLAN vs DER Dream11 top picksLAN vs DER Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more