LAN vs DER Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Derbyshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group clash of the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020 at Aigburth, Liverpool. Lancashire vs Derbyshire fixture will begin at 7 pm IST on Friday, September 4.
The two teams last went face to face against each other in a match played on August 31. Lancashire, playing first, gave Derbyshire a target of 178. Chasing the total, Derbyshire reached close to the target but fell short of five runs to win the game. Their innings ended on 174 for team Derbyshire.
In the North group, Lancashire are placed at the second spot on the point table with six points. Nottinghamshire, who are the top of the table, have the same points as Lancashire, but they are ahead because of net run rate.
On the other hand, Derbyshire stand at the fifth spot with two points. They have not won a single match in the tournament as of now.
September 4 – 7 pm IST from Aigburth, Liverpool
English T20 Blast 2020 Lancashire vs Derbyshire, LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Lancashire Playing XI: Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, George Balderson
Derbyshire Playing XI: Harvey Hosein, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Ed Barnes, Anuj Dal, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners
