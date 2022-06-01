LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match, June 01, 07:30 PM IST

LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Lancashire and Derbyshire: In the upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast, Lancashire will be squaring off against Derbyshire at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire have made an outstanding start to the T20 Championship. They kickstarted the league with a draw game against Yorkshire.

The team followed it up with two wins over Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire by 12 runs and 87 runs. Lancashire batters are in a good shape as they posted 183 and 178 runs on the board in their last two matches. Tim David is the top run-scorer for his team so far with 110 runs in three matches at an average of 36.67.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, started the competition with a defeat against Warwickshire. However, the team didn’t prolong the poor spell. The team bounced back and they are now on a two-match winning streak. Derbyshire hammered Yorkshire in their previous encounter by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire and Derbyshire, here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs DER Telecast

Lancashire vs Derbyshire game will not be telecast in India

LAN vs DER Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LAN vs DER Match Details

LAN vs DER match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester at 07:30 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tim David

Vice-Captain – Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for LAN vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt

Batters: Tim David, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Matt McKierman, Leus du Plooy, Luis Reece

Bowlers: Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Mark Watt

LAN vs DER Probable XIs:

Lancashire: Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Tim David

Derbyshire: Samuel Conners, Shan Masood (c), Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here