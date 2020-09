LAN vs DUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LAN vs DUR Dream11 Best Picks / LAN vs DUR Dream11 Captain / LAN vs DUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

LAN vs DUR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Durham: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Team Lancashire will be up against Durham in the North Group of the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday, 18 September 2020. The match is scheduled to take place at 11pm IST in the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire have already took up a spot in the knockouts, while things look difficult at the moment for Durham. However, anything can happen tonight as Durham too have a capable team.

LAN vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Durham Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

LAN vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Durham: Live Score / Scorecard

LAN vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire vs Durham: Match Details

September 18 – 11m Indian Standard Time (IST) at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs DUR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Durham

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs DUR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Durham captain: Paul Coughlin

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs DUR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Durham vice-captain: Graham Clark

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs DUR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Durham wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs DUR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Durham batsmen: Rob Jones, David Bedingham, Graham Clark

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs DUR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Durham all-rounders: Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Cameron Steel, Paul Coughlin

English T20 Blast 2020 LAN vs DUR Dream11 team for Lancashire vs Durham bowlers: Matty Potts, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson

LAN vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire playing 11 against Durham: Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson

LAN vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020, Durham playing 11 against Lancashire: Farhaan Behardien, Alex Lees, Nathan Rimmington, David Bedingham, Cameron Steel, Paul Coughlin, Ben Raine, Graham Clark, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Liam Trevaskis