LAN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Blast 2021, July 9 11:00 PM IST Friday

LAN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Lancashire and Northamptonshire T20 Blast 2021: Lancashire will be up against Northamptonshire at 11 PM IST at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium. Both the sides have won four matches each out of the 11 they played. Northamptonshire come into this fixture after they lost to Warwickshire by 55 runs. The highest run scorer for Northamptonshire was Ricardo Vasconcelos who managed 36 runs from 27 balls. Lancashire on the contrary lost against Worcestershire by eight wickets in their last outing. The player of the match award was given to Worcestershire’s Brett DOliveira.

Ahead of the match between Lancashire and Northamptonshire here is everything you need to know:

LAN vs NOR Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

LAN vs NOR Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Fan Code app and website.

LAN vs NOR Match Details:

The match will be played on Friday, July 9 at Emirates Old Trafford. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

LAN vs NOR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Finn Allen

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Suggested Playing XI for LAN vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batsmen – Keaton Jennings, Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Steven Croft, Luke Wood

Bowlers – Graeme White, Tom Taylor, Tom Hartley

LAN vs NOR Probable XIs

Lancashire: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, George Balderson/Jack Morley

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich

