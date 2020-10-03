LAN vs NOT Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast, Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LAN vs NOT Dream11 Best Picks / LAN vs NOT Dream11 Captain / LAN vs NOT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The second semi-final of the day will be fought between teams Lancashire and Nottinghamshire in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast. Nottinghamshire has fought a long and tough battle before making its place among the semi-finalists of the season. The team defeated Leicestershire on the countback rule.

Lancashire, on the other hand, made its place easily into the semi-finals. The team had their fourth quarterfinal clash against Sussex, whom they defeated by 45 runs. Lancashire and Nottinghamshire have faced each other twice in the series. While their first match was washed out by rain, the second match was dominated by NOT.

The LAN vs NOT outing will be played on October 3, Saturday, at Edgbaston in Birmingham at 7:00 pm IST.

All matches of English T20 Blast can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

October 3 – 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Edgbaston in Birmingham

LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast, Nottinghamshire playing 11 against Lancashire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball

LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast, Lancashire playing 11 against Nottinghamshire: Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson